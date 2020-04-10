The prospect of playing in the Caf Champions League next season played a huge role in the highly promising Ajax Cape Town box-to-box midfielder Grant Margeman deciding to join Mamelodi Sundowns.

For the 21-year-old Margeman‚ who has been one of the key players in GladAfrica Championship leaders Ajax’s pursuit to earn automatic promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ the opportunity to strut his stuff in the Champions League will be a realisation of a dream.

“I believe it’s everyone’s dream to play in the Champions League – the stage is higher and you are tested by some of the best on the continent‚” he said.

“Sundowns are always playing there every season and their players have gained valuable experience of playing there over the years.

“That is the main thing that drew me to Sundowns and I am looking forward to showing what I can do at that level.

“If I get the opportunity‚ I will do my best to help the team to achieve good things. This is a big competition where you play against some of the very best on the continent and I am looking forward to that challenge.”

Margeman will be part of the Sundowns central midfield department brimming with the experience of the likes of Hlompho Kekana‚ Andile Jali‚ Tiyani Mabunda‚ Rivaldo Coetzee‚ Sammy Seabi and George Malukela‚ who joins from Kaizer Chiefs next season.

There are also the likes of Themba Zwane‚ Sibusiso Vilakazi‚ Gaston Sirino and Lebohang Maboe but they are mostly used by coach Pitso Mosimane as advanced attackers or on the wings.

“It is not going to be easy for me to get there and play because the whole team is full of quality‚ but I will fight for my place like any other player.

“This is also an opportunity for me to learn from those experienced players‚ some of whom have played for Bafana Bafana. I just want to thank the coaches‚ especially Pitso Mosimane‚ for believing in me.

“I am going there to showcase my talent and show what I am all about‚” said Margeman who added that his best position is as a ‘No 8’.

Before he completes the move to Chloorkop‚ Margeman wants to promote Ajax to the PSL and he is on course to achieving that mission as they lead the GladAfrica Championship by seven points with six matches remaining.

“Winning the league is the only objective for us‚ promoting this team will be massive for me personally because I was one of the players who were there when the club was relegated‚” he said.

“It will also be massive for Cape Town to have another team in the PSL and we will also have more players from the city showcasing their talents in the big league.

“We have done very well as a team‚ we started the season very well but went through a slump and we have bounced back because we are leading by seven points with six games to go.

“This coronavirus came at a bad time for us‚ but I don’t think it will affect our momentum too much because we are focused and determined to promote this team back to the PSL.”