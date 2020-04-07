Extra time for PSL players to recover from their injuries
There is a silver lining for some footballers at the end of the coronavirus lockdown. PSL games have been suspended indefinitely, and the postponement has given some players extra time to recover from their injuries.
Gomolemo Motshwane looks at who could benefit from the Covid-19 enforced football break.
Mauricio Affonso: Mamelodi Sundowns
Affonso underwent a groin operation in early March which has ruled him out for three months. The injury-prone Uruguayan has made an impact whenever he has played for his team. He, after all, was the hero when Downs clinched the Telkom Knockout earlier in the season. Should the season be extended to after June then he could return with a bang.
Nkanyiso Zungu: Orlando Pirates
The midfielder is yet to make an appearance for the Buccaneers after arriving from Stellenbosch with a groin injury. The left-footer could boost the team in their seven remaining league games and will also offer his coach Josef Zinnbauer some option on the flanks.
Willard Katsande: Kaizer Chiefs
The tough tackling Chiefs enforcer limped off the pitch after a knee injury during the Soweto derby in February. Katsande, 34, has recovered quicker than expected. The Zimbabwean is completing his rehabilitation at home and has posted pictures of himself training on social media.
Oupa Manyisa: Mamelodi Sundowns
After suffering an ankle injury earlier in the season during the Helix Cup against Kaizer Chiefs, many expected the veteran to return next season. Manyisa has however made a return to training. The 31-year-old, however, will still find it difficult to break into the starting line-up with Andile Jali and Hlompho Kekana dominating the midfield.
Kermit Erasmus: Cape Town City
The diminutive striker could provide a much-needed boost to the Citizens who have been blowing hot and cold. Erasmus has recovered from a hamstring injury earlier than expected. He missed the last two games due to the injury.
