Extra time for PSL players to recover from their injuries

There is a silver lining for some footballers at the end of the coronavirus lockdown. PSL games have been suspended indefinitely, and the postponement has given some players extra time to recover from their injuries.

Gomolemo Motshwane looks at who could benefit from the Covid-19 enforced football break.

Mauricio Affonso: Mamelodi Sundowns

Affonso underwent a groin operation in early March which has ruled him out for three months. The injury-prone Uruguayan has made an impact whenever he has played for his team. He, after all, was the hero when Downs clinched the Telkom Knockout earlier in the season. Should the season be extended to after June then he could return with a bang.

Nkanyiso Zungu: Orlando Pirates

The midfielder is yet to make an appearance for the Buccaneers after arriving from Stellenbosch with a groin injury. The left-footer could boost the team in their seven remaining league games and will also offer his coach Josef Zinnbauer some option on the flanks.