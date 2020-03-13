Pitso Mosimane hits back over George Maluleka

Pitso Mosimane has dismissed claims Mamelodi Sundons recruited George Maluleka with the intention of spiting Kaizer Chiefs, as the player's immediate future at Naturena remains in doubt.

With the amount of quality Sundowns have in midfield, many deem the signing of Maluleka as a plan to destabilise Amakhosi in the title run-in.

With eight games to spare, Chiefs are top of the table on 48 points, four ahead of Sundowns in second place, who have a game in hand.

Chiefs announced on Wednesday that the 31-year-old Maluleka would be leaving for Downs at the end of the season after penning a pre-contract. But Mosimane sees nothing sinister about getting Maluleka from their rivals on a pre-contract.

The Brazilians coach reminded Chiefs they signed Katlego Mphela, from them, in a similar fashion in 2013.

"When Chiefs signed Mphela we were fighting for the league, so was that a strategy for them to distract us?" the Sundowns coach asked. "Wits have done that [signing players on pre-contract at this stage of the season], SuperSport have done it.everybody has done it, they [Chiefs] have done it also," Mosimane said.

The Sundowns mentor was reluctant to divulge his plans for Maluleka, insisting the club must officially declare him before he comments about him.