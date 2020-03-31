How George Maluleka move will shake up Sundowns, Chiefs

George Maluleka's pending move from Kaizer Chiefs to Mamelodi Sundowns could change the fortunes of a few players at both clubs.

Maluleka is set to link up with Sundowns at the end of the season, having penned a pre-contract. His Chiefs contract ends in June.

The 31-year-old midfielder's departure from Naturena might open the door for some players to start playing regularly, while it also has the potential to pile misery on several of Pitso Mosimane's midfield troops at Chloorkop in the next season.

One of the Chiefs players who could be heir to Maluleka's throne in that role of linking the defence with the attack is Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

The 20-year-old maestro showed flashes of brilliance last season, before suffering a nasty Achilles tendon injury that sidelined him for six months in March last year.