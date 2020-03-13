Hlompho Kekana's contract a game-changer in PSL

In the true sense of his coach Pitso Mosimane's "let's be honest" platitude, let's be honest, no one had prophesied Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana extending his contract at the Tshwane giants with a further four years.

Turning 35 in May, Kekana is already on the wrong side of 30 and it's common in SA that a player over this age is considered too old, hence chances of getting a long-term deal are always slim, however hard they work.

Such is the infrequency of players over 30 earning prolonged contracts in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) that almost everyone was in awe when Sundowns announced last week that Kekana had signed a new contract that would keep him at the club until 2024, when he would be 39.

Elsewhere in domestic football, this is unheard of. In January, Kaizer thanked hard-working midfielder Willard Katsande, 34, with a mere one-year contract extension.

Out of four league games Amakhosi have lost this season, Katsande played just one. This proves how important the Zimbabwean is to the league leaders.

Chiefs were beaten by Polokwane City (0-1), SuperSport United (1-2), Maritzburg United (1-2) and AmaZulu (0-1). Last month's defeat by the Team of Choice is the only game Katsande played where Chiefs lost.