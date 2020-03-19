Chippa United owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi has launched stinging criticism on long-serving midfielder Andile Mbenyane for ill discipline‚ with allegations that he sometimes arrives at training under the influence of alcohol.

Mpengesi said Mbenyane‚ who joined the Chilli Boys in 2009 and is the longest-serving player at the club‚ is abusing the fact that he has been at Chippa for a long time.

“If he doesn’t improve on his issues of not coming to training or coming to training drunk‚ there is nothing much the club will do for him‚” said Mpengesi.

Mbenyane’s behavior has led him to a collision course with coach coach Rulani Mokwena‚ but Mpengesi said he will mediate between the two to see if the midfielder can be given another chance to prove himself.

“He has abused the fact that he has been with us for many years‚ but I am sure that he and the coach will sit down and find each other to solve the problems‚” the Chippa owner said.

“He has been with us for about 10 years but he has not even reached 130 games – he is supposed to have played at least 300 games.

"This shows that he hasn’t done enough for the club. In fact we have done a lot for him.

“We wish to see him retiring here at the club but if his behaviour doesn’t change then there is little that we can do.

"We want to him be like the Hlompho Kekanas of this world and finish his career with us.

“We are sick and tired of people blaming us or us having to fire coaches while certain players are sitting there and just enjoying themselves.”