Mamelodi Sundowns maintain pressure with commanding win

Mamelodi Sundowns showed no signs of throwing in the towel in the title race, dispatching Polokwane City 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld last night. The outcome also meant Polokwane will finish at position 15 at most.

With leaders Kaizer Chiefs managing a 1-0 win over over Chippa United in a synchronised tie, Downs remain second as Amakhosi still have a better goal difference though the two sides are level on 56 points, heading into the ultimate round of fixtures on Saturday.

Downs scored two goals in the first-half. On target were Anele Ngcongca and Themba Zwane. Ali Meza came off the bench to add a third late on.

Sundowns made wholesale changes in their starting line-up from their frustrating 0-1 defeat to Baroka last Sunday. A few senior players, who missed the Baroka loss were drafted back into the XI.

Ricardo Nascimento, who was on the bench with Mosa Lebusa playing against Baroka, returned to partner Motjeka Madisha at the heart of defense.

At left-back Tebogo Langerman took Lyle Lakay’s slot, while Rivaldo Coetzee replaced Andile Jali in the engine room, pairing up with skipper Hlompho Kekana.

Polokwane didn’t start the match like a team fighting relegation. The bottom-placed outfit looked comfortable to sit back and allow pressure from Sundowns, with Promise Mkhuma, Zwane and Gaston Sirino causing all sorts of troubles to put the Polokwane rearguard under pressure.