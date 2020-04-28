Is Jazzman link music to Thembinkosi Lorch's ears?

"Like with any player who is ambitious and wants to achieve greater things, I will make sure his dreams come true. He is an ambitious young man. The job of a player is to play football.

"It's the manager's job to look for opportunities and to motivate and advise."

The businessman says his ambition is to ensure that his players are financially sound after they retire. With the players I work with, I remind them that there will be a time when their football careers come to an end. I tell my players that this is more about setting them up for the future because the present is well taken care of."

The 26-year-old Lorch is the reigning PSL footballer of the season. His wish was to secure a move overseas during the off-season, but that did not happen.

"I sometimes tell players that overseas is overrated just because they think it has greener pastures. Sometimes it's not that way, but overseas remains a dream for most players. What I emphasise is to show commitment and be as professional as possible with your current employers, and the right time to think about an overseas move will come. At the moment I am not speaking with any club about my services because everything has stopped due to this (Covid-19) pandemic."