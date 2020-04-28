Is Jazzman link music to Thembinkosi Lorch's ears?
Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch hopes to take his career to the next level after joining forces with renowned player agent Jazzman Mahlakgane.
Lorch has been under the management of Mahlakgane since November after parting ways with Mickey Paiva.
Mahlakgane is known for working with high-profile players such as Itumeleng Khune, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Teko Modise and Happy Jele, to name just a few.
"I've got a system that I use, I don't just accept to work with any player. What was attractive for me to work with Lorch is that he is a well-behaved boy and is family orientated," Mahlakgane told Sowetan.
"Like with any player who is ambitious and wants to achieve greater things, I will make sure his dreams come true. He is an ambitious young man. The job of a player is to play football.
"It's the manager's job to look for opportunities and to motivate and advise."
The businessman says his ambition is to ensure that his players are financially sound after they retire. With the players I work with, I remind them that there will be a time when their football careers come to an end. I tell my players that this is more about setting them up for the future because the present is well taken care of."
The 26-year-old Lorch is the reigning PSL footballer of the season. His wish was to secure a move overseas during the off-season, but that did not happen.
"I sometimes tell players that overseas is overrated just because they think it has greener pastures. Sometimes it's not that way, but overseas remains a dream for most players. What I emphasise is to show commitment and be as professional as possible with your current employers, and the right time to think about an overseas move will come. At the moment I am not speaking with any club about my services because everything has stopped due to this (Covid-19) pandemic."