Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer announces potent starting line-up against Kaizer Chiefs

By Sazi Hadebe at FNB Stadium - 29 February 2020 - 14:43
Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal with team mates during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and Orlando Pirates at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on January 07, 2020 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer made three changes to his debut Soweto derby line-up against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Zinnbauer brought back right back Mthokozisi Dube and two central midfielders in Ben Motshwari and Fortune Makaringe in the place of Thabiso Monyane, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Linda Mntambo, who all played when the Buccaneers won their six successive league match against Black Leopards (1-0) in Thohoyandou two weeks ago.

The German coach is hoping his team will reverse the first round 3-2 defeat against Chiefs and move closer to the top of the Absa Premiership table where Chiefs are currently sitting six points ahead of the third-placed Buccaneers.

Orlando Pirates line-up

Wayne Sandilands (30)Ntsikelelo Nyauza (5)Innocent Maela (23)Mthokozisi Dube (28)Ben Motshwari (6)Fortune Makaringe (15)Vincent Pule (45)I Thembinkosi Lorch (3)Luvuyo Memela (11)Gabadinho Mhango (7)

SubstitutesJoris Delle (1)Alfred Ndengane (27) Tshegofatso Mabasa (44)Paseka Mako (29)Siphesihle Ndlovu (3)Kabelo Dlamini (18)Augustine Mulenga (17)

