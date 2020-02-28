Soweto derby: Three key battles that could decide game

Tomorrow's derby will have some mouth-watering player match-ups. Gomolemo Motshwane looks at some of the most interesting duels.

Luvuyo Memela v Reeve Frosler

The player that doesn't get enough credit for Bucs' resurgence is Memela. He was not playing much under the previous regime, but is now the star of the team. Frosler will need to be on his toes to watch for those runs Memela likes to make behind the defence. The mobility of the attacking trio of Memela, Thembinkosi Lorch and Gabadinho Mhango will give Chiefs something to think about.

Fortune Makaringe v George Maluleka

The midfield battle of the derby usually sets the tone for which way the result could go. A key battle that is expected to unfold is between Makaringe and Maluleka. Pirates have benefitted from the energetic and combative style of Makaringe since he arrived at the start of the season. Much will be expected of him on match-day. Maluleka has turned the clock around and is playing some of his best football.

Ntsikelelo Nyauza v Leonardo Castro

It will be interesting to see how Nyauza deals with the height difference between himself and Castro. Nyauza will never win an aerial duel with Castro. Bucs defender will have to somehow keep his opponent on the ground or interrupt his headers. Nyauza will look to make up for his previous derby performance where he scored an own goal. Maybe, just maybe, the technical team may consider the more imposing Alfred Ndengane in defence? It remains to be seen.