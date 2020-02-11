League only trophy left for Orlando Pirates

After crashing out of the Nedbank Cup at the hands of Bidvest Wits at the weekend, Orlando Pirates are in danger of ending their sixth season without a trophy, if they don't win the Absa Premiership.

Pirates, who last won a trophy with the same Nedbank Cup in 2014, bowed out of this year's edition after a 3-2 penalty shootout defeat to Wits in the first round at Orlando Stadium on Sunday. The encounter had finished 3-3 after extra-time.

Now, winning the league is Bucs' only option if they are to arrest their six-year trophy drought. The Sea Robbers are second on the standings on 36 points - nine behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

In the wake of their Ke Yona Cup elimination, Bucs mentor Josef Zinnbauer sounded unconvinced that Bucs are genuine title challenges, acknowledging the games in hand fellow candidates behind them have could see them toppled from the second spot.