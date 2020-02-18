SA under-23 coach David Notoane has named a huge provisional squad of 78 potential players‚ who will eventually be whittled down to a final 22‚ for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games men’s football tournament.

The provisional squad includes a number of names of overage players.

The final 22-man squad for the Games‚ which run from July 24 to August 9‚ can include three players over 23. A final squad must be submitted on July 1.

Notoane’s squad includes 27 defenders‚ 24 midfielders and 19 strikers.

“We have a lot of hard work ahead of us to ensure that we take only the best to represent South Africa at this big stage‚” Notoane said.

“This is just a preliminary group of players who we think will be considered for the tournament‚ and as you can see it includes youngsters and seniors.

“The next few weeks will be very crucial as we will be running the rule over the players we believe will be best suited for this competition. It is a lovely headache to have because all the players on the list are good quality‚ but unfortunately we can’t take all of them.

“We are confident that the group we will choose will do the business for the country‚ but for now we are monitoring all of them to see if they can make the final squad.”

The overage players in the squad include Bafana Bafana goalkeepers Ronwen Williams and Darren Keet. Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and left-back Innocent Maela are among the defenders.

More senior national team overage players named are Bongani Zungu‚ Thembinkosi Lorch and Themba Zwane in midfield‚ plus Orlando Pirates’ Vincent Pule and Aubrey Modiba of SuperSport United.

Bafana strikers Percy Tau and Lebohang Mothiba are included as over-23 players‚ as is Gift Motupa (Bidvest Wits)‚ Judas Moseamedi (Maritzburg United) and Bonginkosi Ntuli (AmaZulu).

South Africa provisional 2020 Olympic squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Mondli Mpoto (Bloemfontein Celtic)

Darren Johnson (Ajax Cape Town)

Andile Mbanjwa (Richards Bay)

Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows)

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

Ricardo Goss (Bidvest Wits)

Jody February (Cape Umoya)

Darren Keet (OH Leuven‚ Belgium)

DEFENDERS:

Keanu Cupido (Cape Town City)

Siyabonga Ngezana (Kaizer Chiefs)

Kabelo Seriba (FS Metta‚ Latvia)

Tercious Malepe (Chippa United)

Sandile Mthethwa (Chippa United)

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)

Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs)

Given Msimango (Highlands Park)

Thabiso Monyane (Orlando Pirates)

Bongani Sam (Orlando Pirates)

Katlego Mohamme (University of Pretoria)

Thendo Mukumela (Ajax Cape Town)

Happy Mashiane (Kaizer Chiefs)

Keegan Johannes (Ajax Cape Town)

Jerry Msane (Highlands Park)

Nikola Tavares (Crystal Palace)

Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates)

Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bidvest Wits)

Keanin Ayer (Varbergs BoiS‚ Sweden)

Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Sibusiso Ngobeni (Bloemfontein Celtic)

Sibusiso Mabiliso (AmaZulu)

Rivaldo Coetzee (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Taariq Fielies (Cape Town City)

Rushine de Reuck (Maritzburg United)

Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United)

MIDFIELDERS:

Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United)

Athenkosi Dladla (University of Pretoria FC)

Sipho Mbule (SuperSport United)

Gift Links (Aarhus‚ Denmark)

Kamohelo Mahlatsi (SuperSport United)

Grant Margeman (Ajax Cape Town)

Jamie Webber (SuperSport United)

Thabo Cele (Cova da Piedade‚ Portugal)

Khanya Leshabela (Leicester City‚ England)

Kgaogelo Chauke (Southampton‚ England)

Siphesihle Maduna (AmaZulu)

Kgotso Masangane (FC Metta‚ Latvia)

Tashreeq Matthews (Varbergs BoiS‚ Sweden)

Bongani Zungu (Amiens SC‚ France)

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs)

Sibongakonke Mbatha (TS Sporting)

Sphelele Mkhulise (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates)

Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates)

Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC)

Kgaogelo Sekota (Bidvest Wits)

Aubrey Modiba (SuperSport United)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Siphesihle Mkhize (Ajax Cape Town)

FORWARDS:

Luther Singh (GD Chaves‚ Portugal)

Jemondre Sickens (TS Sporting)

Lyle Foster (AS Monaco‚ France)

Liam Jordan (HB Koge‚ Denmark)

Kobamelo Kodisang (Sporting Braga‚ Portugal)

Itumeleng Shopane (Moroka Swallows)

Phakamani Mahlambi (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bongani Hlongwane (Maritzburg United)

Percy Tau (Club Brugge‚ Belgium)

Lebo Mothiba (RC Strasbourg‚ France)

Promise Mkhuma (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Rowan Human (Bidvest Wits)

Oswin Appolis (SuperSport United)

Gift MOTUPA (Bidvest Wits)

Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Luvuyo Phewa (Real Kings)

Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City)

Judas Moseamedi (Maritzburg United)

Bonginkosi Ntuli (AmaZulu)