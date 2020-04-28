South Africa

LISTEN | What are we born free of? asks SA youth

By Andisiwe May and Modiegi Mashamaite - 28 April 2020 - 09:57
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his Freedom Day address via TV./ ANTONIO MUCHAVE
LISTEN: Young people living in SA reflect on being ‘born-free’.  

The “rainbow nation” generation born after April 1994 say they are disillusioned at being considered “born frees”.

Political science and international relations honours student at the University of Fort Hare, Nolwazi Mabindisa, 30, says that the concept of identifying as a born free triggers a lot of emotions.

“If you had asked me when I was 18 years old, I would tell you that Freedom Day is about self-determination and the ability to choose who leads me and the country, but now it’s about more than that,” she said, as SA celebrated Freedom Day on Monday.

“Long queues and fights over food parcels have characterised the last few weeks of lockdown. How are our people supposed to celebrate Freedom Day on hungry stomachs?”

