Action on Gaston Sirino 'unfair'

Pitso Mosimane has called for consistency regarding the Premier Soccer League's disciplinary cases, with his midfielder Gaston Sirino facing the prospect of missing some games following his conviction for assault.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sirino is still awaiting sentencing from the PSL's disciplinary committee (DC), after a tribunal headed by Nande Becker found him guilty of assaulting Clayton Daniels, of SuperSport United, in September.

Becker, PSL's prosecuter, told Sowetan in January that the Uruguayan could face a four-match ban, which would severely disadvantage Sundowns in the title run-in. But while Mosimane said he was prepared to challenge for the Absa Premiership even without Sirino's services, he has questioned Becker's commitment to enforcing the law on an equal basis.

"I have spoken numerously about Sirino's behaviour," the Sundowns coach said.

"I have said he needs to work on his temper and control his emotions. But the fact is he was punished with a yellow card for that incident with Daniels. "Whose fault is it that he was not given a red card?"