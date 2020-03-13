Molefi Ntseki pulls few rabbits out of the Bafana hat

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki raised eyebrows in more ways than one and put his head on the block with a number of peculiar additions to the team and one glaring omission.

The SA national team will take on Sao Tome and Principe in back-to-back qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) later this month. The first leg will be at the FNB Stadium on March 27 (5pm) while the second leg will be played at the Estadio Nacional 12 de Julho in Sao Tome on March 31.

Ntseki announced a 25-man squad that included a few surprises, such as the return of Itumeleng Khune and Andile Jali, while Gladwin Shitolo, Thabo Matlaba, George Maluleka and Thabiso Kutumela got rare call-ups.

The omission of midfield supremo Bongani Zungu also came as a shock as the player has been doing well for his team Amiens SC in France.