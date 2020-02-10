Orlando Pirates pay the penalty in thriller

In a match that produced two penalties and two red cards, coupled with some dubious decisions by match officials, Bidvest Wits needed penalties to dump Orlando Pirates out of the Nedbank Cup.

Wits won 3-2 on penalties here yesterday, advancing to tonight's last 16 draw. The match went into penalties following a 3-3 stalemate. Happy Jele's header in the 74th minute to make it 2-2, had sent the tie into extra time.

The visitors' assistant coach, Paul Johnson, and winger Elias Pelembe, who were disputing the decision to award Pirates a penalty, were red-carded. Pirates' penalty came a few minutes after the Clever Boys were denied what looked like a clear penalty when Jele brought Gift Motupa down inside the box.

The Sea Robbers were dealt a major blow when right-back Abel Mabaso was forced off with what looked like a hamstring discomfort in the 12th minute. Alfred Ndengane took his place but partnered with Jele at the heart of defence as Ntsikelelo Nyauza moved to the right-back position.