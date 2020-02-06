Tshegofatso Mabasa can take over from Gabadinho Mhango

With scoring machine Gabadinho Mhango suspended for the next game, Orlando Pirates will be forced to look at other options to lead the attack.

The Buccaneers will take on Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Mhango will be serving a one-match ban after accumulating four yellow cards.

The Malawian international has been operating as a lone striker in coach Josef Zinnbauer's system and has banged in 14 goals this season. Zinnbauer will look to the bench for someone to raise his hand and lead the team from the frontline.

Bucs have strikers Tshegofatso Mabasa, Justin Shonga, Zakhele Lepasa and Augustine Mulenga who they can look to. Former Pirates forward Phumudzo Manenzhe shared his observation about who could be the right man to lead the team.

"When you look at their option, Mabasa stands out as the player who can come in. He carried the team before Mhango found form," Manenzhe told Sowetan.

"Shonga is another option but it will depend on his performance in training. Mabasa has six goals while Shonga is yet to score in the league.