Pirates' hopes rest on quartet's shoulders
Teboho Moloi says Thembinkosi Lorch, Linda Mntambo, Ben Motshwari and Vincent Pule should carry the hopes of the myriad Orlando Pirates followers against Kaizer Chiefs in their derby at FNB Stadium tomorrow.
Moloi - whose illustrious career was built around the same popular clash that divides families countrywide - said Lorch is looking at going abroad, therefore he has to show that in this game.
"Lorch has not been at his best since he scored that beautiful goal for Bafana Bafana in Egypt [in the Africa Cup of Nations], so this is the one big game he really needs to show his intentions and also carry the hopes of the Pirates fans," said Moloi.
"Lorch has his teammates always available to help him accomplish that. You also cannot rule out Linda Mntambo, Motshwari and Pule. There must be no excuses at the end of the game.
"The significance of the win is that it will bring them closer to snatching the league title and victory in the league will qualify them for the CAF Champions League."
Moloi says Pirates should concentrate on attacking for the entire 90 minutes.
"That is how derbies have always been like, no dull moment," he said.
"They must also close the supply of aerials balls to Daniel Cardoso and Samir Nurkovic who are dangerous and strong in the air."
