Pirates' hopes rest on quartet's shoulders

Teboho Moloi says Thembinkosi Lorch, Linda Mntambo, Ben Motshwari and Vincent Pule should carry the hopes of the myriad Orlando Pirates followers against Kaizer Chiefs in their derby at FNB Stadium tomorrow.

Moloi - whose illustrious career was built around the same popular clash that divides families countrywide - said Lorch is looking at going abroad, therefore he has to show that in this game.

"Lorch has not been at his best since he scored that beautiful goal for Bafana Bafana in Egypt [in the Africa Cup of Nations], so this is the one big game he really needs to show his intentions and also carry the hopes of the Pirates fans," said Moloi.