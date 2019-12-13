Soccer

A biography on Senzo Meyiwa has been published: what you need to know

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 13 December 2019 - 08:14
Senzo Meyiwa was murdered in 2014 but police have made little progress in solving the crime.
Senzo Meyiwa was murdered in 2014 but police have made little progress in solving the crime.
Image: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

A biography detailing the life of late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been published.

Author Soweto Mandlanzi penned the book about the player, who was shot dead at then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus in an alleged botched armed robbery five years ago.

The book is titled Decoding 666_9: The Inexplicable Life of Senzo Meyiwa.

Not an 'average biography'

According to Mandlanzi, the book was not an “average biography”, as he managed to capture the most “riveting, fascinating, absorbing and intense reproduction of Senzo Meyiwa’s actions” in every aspect.

He said his aim was not to make Senzo look like “an angel”, but to capture the truth about his life.

“The history of Senzo is a story of a short-lived success which came as a result of extensive hard work,” said Mandlanzi in an Instagram post.

AfriForum demands inquest for Senzo Meyiwa, sets sights on Julius Malema

AfriForum is demanding a formal inquest into the death of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa so that witnesses can be cross-examined.
News
1 day ago

'Profane territory of wonders'

Mandlanzi said by writing the book he was aware he was stepping into a territory of wonder, but the “pieces of the story of a great African child” had to be told.

“Nonetheless, I know very well that by writing this book I have treaded into a profane territory of wonders, brimming with uncertainties whose planters and keepers are full of an earthly blazing fire and darkness filled with gloom.

“An army of human beings with unusual tempest. But unless one person tries to decode and record down the most complex puzzle of our decade, then the outstanding life and pieces of a story of a great African child will be lost forever and, even worse, they will not be written by an African child,” said Mandlanzi.

'Sam Meyiwa's second-biggest dream'

The book has been released for purchase for R269 and Mandlanzi said it was the late Samuel Meyiwa’s second-biggest dream.

Samuel Meyiwa, Senzo's father, died in July after suffering a second stroke. He was in ill health after a stroke in August 2018.

“Frightening and exciting as it is, this is an amalgam of an unstoppable expedition and Sam Meyiwa’s second-biggest dream. Order now this astounding spiral of events, engrossing yet extremely imaginative from the beginning to the end,” said Mandlanzi.

Let AfriForum crack Senzo Meyiwa's case

I don't mind AfriForum taking over the investigation of Senzo Meyiwa murder because the family needs closure.
Opinion
3 weeks ago

No Khumalos side of the story

Speaking to the Daily Sun, Mandlanzi said the book has two climaxes.

According to Mandlanzi, Kelly Khumalo and her sister, Zandile, refused to be part of the book.

The book contains stories from various people, including Senzo's wife, Mandisa Meyiwa, his family and friends, and the chairperson of Orlando Pirates Irvin Khoza.

Meyiwa family happy

The publication also reported that Senzo's brother, Sfiso Meyiwa, said the family was excited about the book and that proceeds from it will go to the Meyiwa family, including his children and wife. They will also be used to buy a tombstone for Senzo.

Five fiery quotes from Zandi and Kelly Khumalo on Senzo Meyiwa's death

Sisters Kelly and Zandi Khumalo have slammed claims that they were involved in Senzo Meyiwa's death.
Entertainment
4 weeks ago

Kelly Khumalo on Senzo Meyiwa: People have decided they want me guilty

Kelly Khumalo has hit back at ongoing accusations that she's responsible for the death of Senzo Meyiwa, claiming people have already decided she is ...
Entertainment
4 weeks ago

Prosecution for Meyiwa is legal

There is nothing wrong with AfriForum's intention to assist the Senzo Meyiwa's family by initiating a private prosecution. People need to be educated ...
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
Celebrating Zozi's Victory
X