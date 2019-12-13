A biography on Senzo Meyiwa has been published: what you need to know

A biography detailing the life of late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been published.

Author Soweto Mandlanzi penned the book about the player, who was shot dead at then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus in an alleged botched armed robbery five years ago.

The book is titled Decoding 666_9: The Inexplicable Life of Senzo Meyiwa.

Not an 'average biography'

According to Mandlanzi, the book was not an “average biography”, as he managed to capture the most “riveting, fascinating, absorbing and intense reproduction of Senzo Meyiwa’s actions” in every aspect.

He said his aim was not to make Senzo look like “an angel”, but to capture the truth about his life.

“The history of Senzo is a story of a short-lived success which came as a result of extensive hard work,” said Mandlanzi in an Instagram post.