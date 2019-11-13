Prosecution for Meyiwa is legal

There is nothing wrong with AfriForum's intention to assist the Senzo Meyiwa's family by initiating a private prosecution. People need to be educated about the SA criminal justice system.

SA does not follow a system of compulsory prosecution. Prosecutors' discretion is exercised when deciding whether to prosecute an individual or not, but in the event the public prosecutor refuses to prosecute, an individual may prosecute privately on the basis of a certificate nolle prosequi.

Private prosecution may be initiated only after the certificate nolle prosequi is issued. This is a legal document whereby the director of public prosecutions (DPP) acknowledges that, has examined a statement on which the charge is based and declines to prosecute at the instance of the state.

The certificate must be signed by the DPP and it lapses in three months.