Senzo Meyiwa murder probe in good hands, says SA's top cop

National police commissioner Gen Kehla Sitole said the investigation into the death of Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was being conducted by a team led by a good and capable investigator.

The police made this comment on Monday in response to an article in the Sunday Independent the day before.

The newspaper report, which the publication said was based on seeing the "murder docket and other official records", said Meyiwa was not killed in a robbery, but was shot by one of the people present at the scene.

But Sitole's office described this as "misleading, to say the least". It said the article contained a "myriad of assumptions, untruths and innuendos which had the potential of causing unnecessary uncertainties".

The article stated that “the former lead investigator in the case, Col Bongani Gininda, is said to have withheld a crucial statement he had received in 2017 on who murdered Meyiwa and why”.