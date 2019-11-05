AfriForum to make announcement on Senzo Meyiwa case

AfriForum on Tuesday said it would make an announcement regarding the murder case of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

The lobby group could announce that it would embark on a private prosecution in the case as, five years on, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has yet to prosecute anyone.

Last month, on the anniversary of Meyiwa’s death, his family said they had requested AfriForum's help in finding and jailing his murderer.

The goalie was gunned down in Volsoorus, east of Johannesburg, in the presence of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo; her mother, Ntombi; sister Zandi; Zandi’s boyfriend, Longwe Twala; his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala; and their son, who was four-years-old at the time.

It was alleged Meyiwa was killed in a botched robbery.