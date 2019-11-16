Letters

Let AfriForum crack Senzo Meyiwa's case

By raeders letter - 16 November 2019 - 15:18
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel, whose organisation has taken over the murder case of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, is helping the family find closure, the writer says.
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel, whose organisation has taken over the murder case of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, is helping the family find closure, the writer says.
Image: Deaan Vivier/Gallo Images

I don't mind AfriForum taking over the investigation of Senzo Meyiwa murder because the family needs closure. The case has been dragging on for far too long. - Sidwell, Alexandra

Bosses sink SOEs, staff suffer

State-owned enterprises are in financial trouble because of their executives who waste money on bonuses and luxuries. While ordinary workers are retrenched, the CEOs remain. - Makamu

New projects are for looting

When the ANC government comes up with a certain plan or project, know that they have already calculated how they are going to benefit financially through looting. - Anonymous

Premiers, call prayers for rain

My plea to all premiers in the country is that they should call on church leaders in their provinces to lead prayer services for rain in order to end the gripping drought. - Balang, Kimberley

Help, GEMS dumped my mom

My mother is a pensioner and GEMS has terminated her membership. Reapplication was done four times with the medical scheme disapproving. Scorpions lawyers failed to help. - Bafana

Five fiery quotes from Zandi and Kelly Khumalo on Senzo Meyiwa's death

Sisters Kelly and Zandi Khumalo have slammed claims that they were involved in Senzo Meyiwa's death.
Entertainment
2 days ago

Kelly Khumalo on Senzo Meyiwa: People have decided they want me guilty

Kelly Khumalo has hit back at ongoing accusations that she's responsible for the death of Senzo Meyiwa, claiming people have already decided she is ...
Entertainment
3 days ago

Prosecution for Meyiwa is legal

There is nothing wrong with AfriForum's intention to assist the Senzo Meyiwa's family by initiating a private prosecution. People need to be educated ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
#KFCProposal couple open up on SA's 'tastiest' love story
X