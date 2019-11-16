Let AfriForum crack Senzo Meyiwa's case
I don't mind AfriForum taking over the investigation of Senzo Meyiwa murder because the family needs closure. The case has been dragging on for far too long. - Sidwell, Alexandra
Bosses sink SOEs, staff suffer
State-owned enterprises are in financial trouble because of their executives who waste money on bonuses and luxuries. While ordinary workers are retrenched, the CEOs remain. - Makamu
New projects are for looting
When the ANC government comes up with a certain plan or project, know that they have already calculated how they are going to benefit financially through looting. - Anonymous
Premiers, call prayers for rain
My plea to all premiers in the country is that they should call on church leaders in their provinces to lead prayer services for rain in order to end the gripping drought. - Balang, Kimberley
Help, GEMS dumped my mom
My mother is a pensioner and GEMS has terminated her membership. Reapplication was done four times with the medical scheme disapproving. Scorpions lawyers failed to help. - Bafana
