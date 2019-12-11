AfriForum demands inquest for Senzo Meyiwa, sets sights on Julius Malema

AfriForum is demanding a formal inquest into the death of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa so that witnesses can be cross-examined.

The lobby group unveiled its strategy on Wednesday to make progress on the case, which has stalled for five years.

“The formal inquest will give advocate [Gerrie] Nel and the interested parties the opportunity to test the evidence and cross-examine the witnesses," said the organisation's CEO Kallie Kriel.

"This will assist the magistrate in judging who was responsible for Meyiwa’s death.