Five fiery quotes from Zandi and Kelly Khumalo on Senzo Meyiwa's death

By Kyle Zeeman - 14 November 2019 - 07:15
Kelly and Zandi Khumalo have spoken out about Senzo Meyiwa's death.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Sisters Kelly and Zandi Khumalo have slammed claims that they were involved in Senzo Meyiwa's death.

The former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot dead at the Khumalo family home in Vosloorus in 2014 in an alleged botched robbery.

Five years later, no one has been brought to book and Senzo's family has turned to lobby group AfriForum for justice.

The case was thrown back into the spotlight after Sunday Independent reported that the alleged botched robbery was actually part of a cover-up.  

The Sunday Independent report at the weekend said police covered up the murder and that Senzo was allegedly “mistakenly shot” while trying to intervene in a fight between Zandi and her boyfriend, Longwe Twala.

Both sisters responded to the rumours this week.

Here are five times they spat fire:

“Senzo's family must never feel entitled to anything else in my life”

“They must never feel entitled to anything else in my life. I understand and feel the pain they are going through, but that does not give them the right to abuse us. Their anger and abuse is misdirected and this sense of over-entitlement they have developed towards my family needs to stop.” Zandi in a statement on Tuesday

“I am not a killer”

“I think that hurts, because I'm not a killer. I may be a hell of a lot of things, but I am not a killer.” — Kelly on SABC1's Real Goboza at the weekend

“I feel that my name can't be continued to be dragged through the mud”

“On the allegations that he was shot while trying to intervene in a fight between me and my then boyfriend, Longwe Twala, I categorically deny that.

I don't write this because I feel I owe those who have crucified us any answers. I wrote this because I feel that my name can't be continued to be dragged through the mud and I keep quiet like I have something to hide.” — Zandi in a statement on Tuesday

“People have decided they want me guilty”

“I have spoken about the Senzo Meyiwa issue so many times, but people have decided they want me guilty. They have decided, so why defend myself? They must believe what they want to believe.” — Kelly on eNCA on Tuesday

I wonder if they just want to see the Khumalos arrested

“It is very sad and hurtful that after so many years after Senzo Meyiwa's death we still have to defend ourselves from people who are hell bent on the theory that we are guilty. It really makes one wonder if Senzo's family and the society that says we are guilty really want justice to prevail or they just want to see the Khumalos arrested.”- Zandi in a statement on Tuesday

