Five fiery quotes from Zandi and Kelly Khumalo on Senzo Meyiwa's death

Sisters Kelly and Zandi Khumalo have slammed claims that they were involved in Senzo Meyiwa's death.

The former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot dead at the Khumalo family home in Vosloorus in 2014 in an alleged botched robbery.

Five years later, no one has been brought to book and Senzo's family has turned to lobby group AfriForum for justice.

The case was thrown back into the spotlight after Sunday Independent reported that the alleged botched robbery was actually part of a cover-up.

The Sunday Independent report at the weekend said police covered up the murder and that Senzo was allegedly “mistakenly shot” while trying to intervene in a fight between Zandi and her boyfriend, Longwe Twala.

Both sisters responded to the rumours this week.