Moms trained to improve ECD in communities

Parents should not think they cannot improve the quality of the education their child receives before primary school.

This is the philosophy of an innovative programme run by the Cookhouse Wind Farm in the Eastern Cape, which teaches mothers from disadvantaged backgrounds to become more involved in early childhood development (ECD) in their communities.

The Mentor Moms programme focuses on training mothers about the essential aspects of ECD and how they can ensure that children are receiving a good education at ECD centres.

In 2016, the wind farm called in non-profit organisation Siyawela – which runs a programme called Bringing Parents to the Education Table – to assist with improving ECD in the four communities around the wind farm.

“This programme gives parents the knowledge they need to help children with early learning such as counting, shapes, reading, colouring-in and so forth. We wanted to increase the interaction between parents and children so that when children come home from school, parents can tell whether they are being taught the right things and are receiving a good quality education. Children need to have all the basic skills in place so that they can be prepared for primary school,” said Cookhouse Wind Farm’s Community Operations Manager, Elton Gordon.