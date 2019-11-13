Kelly Khumalo on Senzo Meyiwa: People have decided they want me guilty

Kelly Khumalo has hit back at ongoing accusations that she's responsible for the death of Senzo Meyiwa, claiming people have already decided she is guilty.

Senzo was shot dead in an alleged botched robbery at Kelly's mother's home in Vosloorus in 2014. The killer is yet to be arrested.

Speaking to eNCA on Tuesday, Kelly said the court of public opinion had already made its ruling against her.

“I have spoken about the Senzo Meyiwa issue so many times, but people have decided they want me guilty. They have decided, so why defend myself? They must believe what they want to believe.”

Kelly said she and God knew the truth, and she would not be shaken by the opinions of others.

She also slammed any suggestions that she was hiding information from the police and was protecting Senzo's killer.