God led us to AfriForum, says Meyiwa family

By Naledi Shange - 06 November 2019 - 07:04
The late Senzo Meyiwa will be honoured this weekend. /Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

AfriForum hopes that leading its own investigation into the death of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa will embarrass law enforcers enough for them to do their jobs.

"Maybe it is time to embarrass the criminal justice system," its chief executive Kallie Kriel said yesterday.

"If embarrassing the criminal justice system leads to them upping their game and there is justice for people who die, then this will be worth it."

It was announced at AfriForum's headquarters in Pretoria yesterday, that renowned advocate Gerrie Nel had been appointed the Meyiwa family's advocate.

Kriel said AfriForum took on the case after being requested to do so by the Meyiwa family after five years of unanswered questions about who killed the soccer player.

"We see it as a privilege to be involved in the investigation into the death of an icon in our country," Kriel added.

"We believe Senzo deserves justice and we want to do it because it is the right thing to do. Senzo and the Meyiwa family deserve justice.

The family deserves to find closure."

AfriForum already had a plan for the investigation.

"We also frown upon the fact that a senior member of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told the family that witnesses lied.

"If you know somebody is lying, then at least you must have an idea of what the truth is, but five years on and we have seen no action or steps taken."

The 27-year-old goalkeeper was gunned down at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. At the time, it was alleged the shooting was the result of a botched robbery. One man was arrested shortly thereafter.

The suspect was later released and has since slapped the police ministry with a lawsuit for wrongful arrest. No other arrests have been made since.

Senzo's elder brother Sifiso said the family had been led by God to work with AfriForum.

"We are proud to be associated with them. This is an organisation that is bold enough to stand shoulder to shoulder with us and is willing to fight for the truth."

