God led us to AfriForum, says Meyiwa family

AfriForum hopes that leading its own investigation into the death of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa will embarrass law enforcers enough for them to do their jobs.

"Maybe it is time to embarrass the criminal justice system," its chief executive Kallie Kriel said yesterday.

"If embarrassing the criminal justice system leads to them upping their game and there is justice for people who die, then this will be worth it."

It was announced at AfriForum's headquarters in Pretoria yesterday, that renowned advocate Gerrie Nel had been appointed the Meyiwa family's advocate.

Kriel said AfriForum took on the case after being requested to do so by the Meyiwa family after five years of unanswered questions about who killed the soccer player.

"We see it as a privilege to be involved in the investigation into the death of an icon in our country," Kriel added.

"We believe Senzo deserves justice and we want to do it because it is the right thing to do. Senzo and the Meyiwa family deserve justice.

The family deserves to find closure."

AfriForum already had a plan for the investigation.