Rest assured Sam Meyiwa, that Senzo's killers will be bust

The death of Sam Meyiwa is indeed a Shakespearian tragedy. Meyiwa died without knowing who murdered his beloved son Senzo. Five years on, no breakthrough has been achieved.

Has the trail gone cold?

The truth will emerge one day. When your conscience is at peace, you know that ultimately justice will prevail.

A painful reality of living in a lawless environment is the injustice that we regularly see or experience. Sam died a broken man, a traumatic event that undermined his sense of security, that left him feeling helpless and vulnerable.

Senzo's unsolved murder left a trail of grief and devastation. The hex of bereavement followed Sam to his grave.

Rest assured the murder of Senzo will be solved in our lifetime. Justice will be done, and it will be seen to be done.

Farouk Araie, Benoni