Siyabonga a courageous young man who knows where to seek help
If you were an antelope, fell into a ditch and saw a lion passing by, would you shout for help? Indeed, it is a desperate situation calling for desperate measures. In life miracles do occur.
"We are proud to be associated with AfriForum, that is willing to fight for the truth," said Siyabonga Meyiwa, who lost his brother in 2014 and his father this year.
Are these words of desperation or words coming from a wise and courageous young man who knows where to seek help?
Truth is the civil rights group has delivered in the past to its own people and others. AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel summed it up so well in saying that South Africans deserved a criminal justice system that worked. Ours does not work.
When Senzo Meyiwa was murdered, there were people in that house in Vosloorus. If the SAPS cannot nab the culprits, then it is not working. Siyabonga is not throwing his toys; he is laying bare a dysfunctional institution.
I pray that AfriForum succeeds with speed in cracking this case so that many other less fortunate and frustrated blacks can turn to it for help. Then the whole nation and the world at large will know our diagnosis and treatment. I am also proud to have AfriForum in our beloved land that is empathetic, not only sympathetic.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
