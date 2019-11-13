Siyabonga a courageous young man who knows where to seek help

If you were an antelope, fell into a ditch and saw a lion passing by, would you shout for help? Indeed, it is a desperate situation calling for desperate measures. In life miracles do occur.

"We are proud to be associated with AfriForum, that is willing to fight for the truth," said Siyabonga Meyiwa, who lost his brother in 2014 and his father this year.

Are these words of desperation or words coming from a wise and courageous young man who knows where to seek help?