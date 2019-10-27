Five years after his death, will there be a new investigation team to find Senzo's killers?

“October is a very hard month for us as a family. The family have no idea of any changes in the case. Mom often cries about it because the whole thing just breaks her heart,” said Senzo's cousin, Siyabonga Miya.

In an attempt to get answers about why Meyiwa's murder remains unsolved, Miya met Chauke last month.

Chauke told him that he was not happy with the progress being made by the investigating team and that his office had requested that the investigation team be changed.

Miya said: “He told us they were not happy with the progress and that they suspect that the people who hurt Senzo were in the house and they (the investigators) are not talking that language.”

Meyiwa was gunned down in Volsoorus, east of Johannesburg, in the presence of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, her mother, Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend, Longwe Twala, his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala, and their son who was four years old at the time.

Chauke's office confirmed that after several enquiries about the progress made in the case, the DPP met with the Meyiwa family where he “explained the role played by the prosecution in guiding investigations in this matter, the challenges faced by the prosecution as well as the dissatisfaction with the nature of investigations conducted”.