Magerman joyous as overseas pair join team for Olympic qualifiers

SA Olympic team midfield dynamo Grant Magerman is relieved that overseas-based strikers Luther Singh and Lyle Foster alongside defender Siyabonga Ngezana, have joined the team at the ongoing Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

Having missed Saturday's goalless opener against neighbours Zambia due to their clubs' unwillingness to release them before the Fifa break, Singh and Foster are expected to spearhead SA's attack in the second Group B tie versus Ivory Coast in Cairo this afternoon (5pm).

"We are happy that we have a full squad now [after starting the tournament with only 15 players].

"It [the arrival of Foster, Singh and Ngezana] gives the coach more headache for selection,'' said Magerman, who's on the books of local second-tier outfit Ajax Cape Town.

"Players like Foster and Singh give us more firepower going forward.

"We are all happy to have them, it's much better when you have a full squad because it would take a full team to go through to the knockout stages and also qualify for the Olympics.''

Coach David Notoane also echoed Magerman's words and provided an update on the camp of the tournament that will see the top three finishers go to next year's Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as Africa's representatives.

"We are happy that now we have a full squad to choose from in terms of our permutations going into the Ivory Coast game,'' said Notoane yesterday.

"We now have 20 players in camp, of the expected 21; Keanu Cupido will arrive tomorrow morning [today]. We now have our foreign-based players."