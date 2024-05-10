Tickets for the hugely anticipated Nedbank Cup final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga are on sale at a cost of R100.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) also announced that after a comprehensive safety and security risk assessment to ensure convenient travel arrangements for spectators, the match on June 1 will kick off at 3pm.
The Brazilians and the Buccaneers both go into the clash looking to complete a domestic double, as Sundowns have already won the DStv Premiership with six matches to spare and Pirates lifted the MTN8 earlier in the season.
Tickets for hugely anticipated Nedbank Cup final between Sundowns and Pirates go on sale
Image: PSL
Before the final, Pirates are involved in a battle with Stellenbosch to finish second on the log and qualify for the Champions League next season while Sundowns are trying to go the entire league campaign without defeat.
The PSL added tickets are on sale at TicketPro outlets, which include Spar Supermarkets, as well as Sasol, Engen, BP and Total garages countrywide.
