'Cesc told me to persevere'

Budding SA marksman Lyle Foster has opened up about his spell in Europe, where he's rubbed shoulders and shared a dressing room with superstars such as Cesc Fabregas and Radamel Falcao at French top-flight club Monaco.

Foster is currently on international duty with the SA

Under-23 side.

The ex-Orlando Pirates striker is likely to spearhead SA's attack in the first leg of the final round of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Zimbabwe at Orlando Stadium tonight (7pm).

The lad from Noordgesig, near Soweto, recently completed his loan switch from Monaco to Belgian pro-league outfit Cercle Brugge. Foster has since shared his experience of playing alongside the likes of Fabregas and Falcao.

"Falcao [who has just left Monaco for Turkish side Galatasaray] is a beast.

"Learning from him and working with him is something great. That guy never rests, he trains twice a day, always busy working on his finishing,'' Foster disclosed.

"I remember in the 2010 Fifa World Cup [on home soil], I watched the final with Spain winning [against Holland] and Cesc giving an assist [to Iniesta] in the final; I did not think that nine years later, I'd be in the starting XI with Cesc, so it's just crazy how life moves so far,'' he said.