SA's Fifa Under-20 World Cup knockout hopes suffer major blow

South Africa’s hopes of reaching the second round of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup are all but over after a 1-0 loss to South Korea in their second Group F clash in Poland on Tuesday.

Amajita bossed the first half in torrential rain and should have gone into the break with the lead, but wilted badly in the second period as the Koreans took charge and claimed the points.

Coach Thabo Senong’s side must now push for a handsome win over Portugal in their final pool game on Friday, and hope other results go their way, to stand a chance of advancing to the knockout stages, but on the evidence of their performance in Tychy that looks a long shot.

It will be a worry for Senong that in both matches at the competition the side has failed to fire in the second period, barely managing an effort on goal against the Koreans.

Senong made three chances to his starting XI from the side that lost 5-2 to Argentina in their pool opener.