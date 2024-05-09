Soccer

Maduka worried about poorform ahead of Sundowns date

Fifa transfer ban hits Royal AM hard as they can’t sign any new players

09 May 2024 - 09:04
Neville Khoza Journalist
Thato Mokeke of Cape Town Spurs breaks away from Sedwyn George of Royal AM during their DStv Premiership match on Tuesday.
Image: Darren Stewart

With four matches remaining for struggling Royal AM and two of those being against Mamelodi Sundowns, coach John Maduka sounded unconvincing about where he thinks they will finish in the DStv Premiership log table.

Thwihli Thwahla are battling in 14th place in the log standings and suffered three successive defeats against Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and Cape Town Spurs on Tuesday at home.

As they prepare to face champions Sundowns twice in succession on Saturday at Lucas Moripe Stadium and on Tuesday at Harry Gwala Stadium, Maduka admitted to being worried about his form heading into the last matches.

John Maduka.
Image: Darren Stewart

"It's obvious, you will always worry if the team is not doing well as a coach. It is football. People thought maybe it will be a walkover against Spurs [after losing 1-0], who knows maybe we will go to Sundowns and do well," Maduka told the media during the post-match press conference.

"We are not thinking about relegation. I don't think this team can fight relegation. It is still in our hands. We still have four games... Sundowns twice, Chippa United and then Moroka Swallows. That's why I say it is still in our hands."

Maduka, 53, feels their struggles are because they could not bring in any new players during the last transfer windows following a Fifa ban.

Royal received two separate transfer bans from Fifa, with the first one coming after an unpaid transfer fee to former striker Samir Nurkovic, while the second one resulted from non-payment of compensation to former defender Ricardo Nascimento.

"You must remember that we didn't sign any player [during the last transfer windows]. These are the only players we have," he said.

"We have many players who can play one game or three. Most of them are not used to playing 23 or 25 matches. Most of these players used to come in as subs. They come in and play two games... and disappear.

"Now to make them play week-in and week-out ... that's why we have been inconsistent in so many games. It's really hard with the ban and we are feeling it now."

