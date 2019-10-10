Under-23 coach Notoane pins hope on PSL, Safa deal

With next month's Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt falling outside the Fifa calendar, SA coach David Notoane is prepared for any eventualities as some clubs are likely to not release players.

SuperSport United's chief executive Stan Mathews, as quoted by a Sunday newspapers this past weekend, has already made it clear they won't release their trio of Sipho Mbule, Teboho Mokoena and Jamie Webber, unless the SA Football Association (Safa) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) agree to postpone league fixtures for the duration of the U23 Afcon, scheduled for November 8-11.

Despite the uncertainty regarding their availability for the eight-nation tournament, yesterday, Mbule and Webber travelled with the provisional squad to continue with their preparations in Egypt. SA will gauge their readiness by entertaining the hosts in a friendly in Cairo on Sunday.

"Considering that the tournament will be outside the Fifa calendar, we've blended the team a little bit to be able to address potential challenges that we might face going forward," Notoane said.