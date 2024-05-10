Spurs in must-win battle against SuperSport United

Ahead of their crucial match against SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight at 7.30pm, Cape Town Spurs could be relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship should they lose and second from the bottom Richards Bay get a point against Orlando Pirates tomorrow.
Spurs, who are bottom of the DStv Premiership table, are six points behind Richards Bay in the relegation zone and they cannot afford to lose against SuperSport tonight.
Having boosted their slim chances with a 1-0 victory over Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium on Tuesday to register their first away win, the Urban Warriors will look to build on that against a SuperSport side, who have not enjoyed a good run this year with only one league victory.
Should Spurs lose tonight and the Natal Rich Boyz manage to get a point against Pirates at Orlando Stadium, Bay will have an unassailable seven-point lead with two matches remaining.
That will mean Ernst Middendorp's side will not catch up with them in that playoff spot and will make an immediate return to the Motsepe Championship Foundation.
Staring down the barrel, the win against Royal on Tuesday had reduced the gap to five points between them and Bay. But the Natal Rich Boyz drew with Polokwane City on Wednesday to increase the lead to six.
Spurs' other two remaining matches are away to Golden Arrows before hosting Kaizer Chiefs in their last game of the season and will look to keep on winning and hope Bay doesn't collect points in their last fixtures to stage a memorable comeback.
For SuperSport, however, they also cannot afford to drop points to keep their chances of finishing in the top eight alive.
On Tuesday, Matsatsantsa a Pitori let a 1-0 lead slip late in the match to draw 1-1 with Sekhukhune United at Lucas Moripe Stadium. But coach Gavin Hunt believes they can still finish in the top four, provided they win their last matches.
"We will try to finish as high as we can and we should still finish in the top four," Hunt said.
"Against Sekhukhune, we would have been a big step forward, but we are learning on the job."
Spurs in must-win battle against SuperSport United
Loss and a point for Bay will see Cape side being relegated
Image: Ashley Vlotman
Ahead of their crucial match against SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight at 7.30pm, Cape Town Spurs could be relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship should they lose and second from the bottom Richards Bay get a point against Orlando Pirates tomorrow.
Spurs, who are bottom of the DStv Premiership table, are six points behind Richards Bay in the relegation zone and they cannot afford to lose against SuperSport tonight.
Having boosted their slim chances with a 1-0 victory over Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium on Tuesday to register their first away win, the Urban Warriors will look to build on that against a SuperSport side, who have not enjoyed a good run this year with only one league victory.
Should Spurs lose tonight and the Natal Rich Boyz manage to get a point against Pirates at Orlando Stadium, Bay will have an unassailable seven-point lead with two matches remaining.
That will mean Ernst Middendorp's side will not catch up with them in that playoff spot and will make an immediate return to the Motsepe Championship Foundation.
Staring down the barrel, the win against Royal on Tuesday had reduced the gap to five points between them and Bay. But the Natal Rich Boyz drew with Polokwane City on Wednesday to increase the lead to six.
Spurs' other two remaining matches are away to Golden Arrows before hosting Kaizer Chiefs in their last game of the season and will look to keep on winning and hope Bay doesn't collect points in their last fixtures to stage a memorable comeback.
For SuperSport, however, they also cannot afford to drop points to keep their chances of finishing in the top eight alive.
On Tuesday, Matsatsantsa a Pitori let a 1-0 lead slip late in the match to draw 1-1 with Sekhukhune United at Lucas Moripe Stadium. But coach Gavin Hunt believes they can still finish in the top four, provided they win their last matches.
"We will try to finish as high as we can and we should still finish in the top four," Hunt said.
"Against Sekhukhune, we would have been a big step forward, but we are learning on the job."
Mokwena urges his champions to finish strong
Kopo, September positive they're not in Chippa's firing line
Chiefs, Usuthu slug it out for top-8 spot
Five-way battle to secure two playoff spots in NFD
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos