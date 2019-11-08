Sombre mood as SA limp into opening match

With a depleted squad, it's fair to say it'd take a miracle for the SA Olympic team to do well at the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), starting in Egypt today until November 22.

Ahead of tomorrow's Group B opener against Zambia in Cairo, SA have only 15 players in camp after Mamelodi Sundowns' Keletso Makgalwa joined the team to replace his injured club-mate Phakamani Mahlambi. Nigeria and Ivory Coast are also grouped with SA.

As the U-23 Afcon falls outside the Fifa calendar, a number of teams refused to release their players until next week when the Fifa window of international matches opens. SuperSport United's duo of Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule are among those players who will only join the national team next week.

Overseas-based offensive pair of Lyle Foster and Luther Sigh have also not linked up with the team in Egypt as their clubs Cercle Brugge (Belgium) and Moreirense (Portugal) respectively are reluctant to release them until the international break.