South Africa coach David Notoane was left to rue a lack of quality up front after his side were held to a 0-0 draw by regional rivals Zambia in their opening game of the Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations in Cairo on Saturday.

Both sides created enough goalscoring opportunities to have won the game‚ but a lack of a clinical edge in the opponent’s box cost them the chance of three points.

South Africa were missing their two key attacking weapons in Lyle Foster and Luther Singh‚ who were both in action for Cercle Brugge (Belgium) and Moreirense (Portugal) respectively on Saturday‚ and will now link up with the squad during the FIFA International window.

“Tactically‚ both coaches were trying to win the game and make sure we got the goal to give us the three points. For us‚ and Zambia as well‚ we lacked a little bit of intelligence and awareness of the moment‚ due to the absence of certain players‚” Notoane admitted.

“It was a fair result‚ an enjoyable game‚ unfortunately no goal‚ but we keep those for the next two games.”

South Africa are next in action on Tuesday against Ivory Coast‚ who beat Nigeria 1-0 on Saturday in a surprise result in the other Group B game.

Notoane’s side will finish their pool play against the Nigerians on Friday‚ and with two tough matches to come‚ would have been targeting three points against the Zambians.

But he admits there is no point in crying over spilt milk.

“My opinion is that the tournament would have been better on the FIFA calendar‚ then we would not have the problems of teams releasing players‚" he said.