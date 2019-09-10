U23 team out to bury Zimbabwe
The SA U23 team is in Zimbabwe to finish off the job and qualify for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations in this age group.
David Notoane and his boys arrived in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second largest city after Harare, yesterday. They have a 5-0 lead in this final qualifying round.
Kickoff at Barbourfields Stadium is at 3pm this afternoon. Notoane is taking no chances despite the big lead and expects the boys to get the job done.
Luther Singh (brace), Kobamelo Kodisang, Teboho Mokoena and Lyle Foster scored in the first leg at Orlando Stadium last Friday, which has almost guaranteed SA's spot at the nations tournament to be hosted by Egypt from November 8-22.
The competition doubles up as a qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The top three will represent the African continent at the event.
SA only had one training session at the match venue yesterday and will return home tomorrow.
