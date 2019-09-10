U23 team out to bury Zimbabwe

The SA U23 team is in Zimbabwe to finish off the job and qualify for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations in this age group.

David Notoane and his boys arrived in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second largest city after Harare, yesterday. They have a 5-0 lead in this final qualifying round.

Kickoff at Barbourfields Stadium is at 3pm this afternoon. Notoane is taking no chances despite the big lead and expects the boys to get the job done.