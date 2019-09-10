Soccer

U23 team out to bury Zimbabwe

By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa - 10 September 2019 - 11:33
Sipho Mbule of SA U23 squad./Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu
Sipho Mbule of SA U23 squad./Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

The SA U23 team is in Zimbabwe to finish off the job and qualify for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations in this age group.

David Notoane and his boys arrived in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second largest city after Harare, yesterday. They have a 5-0 lead in this final qualifying round.

Kickoff at Barbourfields Stadium is at 3pm this afternoon. Notoane is taking no chances despite the big lead and expects the boys to get the job done.

Safa explains why Molefi Ntseki was appointed Bafana Bafana full time coach

A big factor in new Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki’s surprise appointment on Saturday was his deep understanding of SA football, SA Football ...
Sport
1 week ago

Luther Singh (brace), Kobamelo Kodisang, Teboho Mokoena and Lyle Foster scored in the first leg at Orlando Stadium last Friday, which has almost guaranteed SA's spot at the nations tournament to be hosted by Egypt from November 8-22.

The competition doubles up as a qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The top three will represent the African continent at the event.

SA only had one training session at the match venue yesterday and will return home tomorrow.

There's room for U23s' improvement

Win over Angola good but more must be done
Sport
5 months ago

Tercious Malepe positive of Afcon berth

Team on a high after Angola victory
Sport
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
X