Why U-20s froze on world stage

There are numerous factors that contributed to Amajita's failure to qualify for the knockout phase of the ongoing Under-20 World Cup in Poland. Sihle Ndebele analyses South Africa's abortive exercise in the global spectacle.

Lack of hunger and commitment

Most of the players didn't play their hearts out, especially in the second half of the first two games against Argentina (5-2) and South Korea (1-0) respectively.

Captain Khulekani Kubheka, who saved the penalty in the last match against Portugal (1-1) on Friday and hard-nosed holding midfielder Siphesihle Mkhize, were the only players who showed determination. The deficiency in hunger was evident against Portugal as players seem excited for a draw.

Ill-discipline and untidy defence

In the opening game against Argentina, Amajita conceded a penalty and a red card.

Though both decisions were reviewed through the video assistant referee (VAR), Amajita lacked discipline and that proved detrimental.

Centre-back Givemore Khupe and left-back Malebogo Modise were the chiefs in making dirty and dangerous tackles.

SA conceded their second penalty of the tournament against Portugal. Luckily, Kubheka saved it. Our rearguard was simply in a shambles, conceding seven goals in three pool games.