Riveiro plays mind games in battle for second spot

"Stellies are still ahead of us with one point, that's the reality. They are still depending on their own performances and results. We have to continue putting pressure on them and push as much as we can. The remaining games are tight for both of us, that's for sure but at the same time it's a nice fight,'' Riveiro said.
Pirates have now kept four successive clean sheets in the league and Riveiro likes that, saying it always increases their chances of winning since they are a free-scoring side, having already netted 43 goals, four behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who boasts more goals than any side in the division even with two games in hand.
"Being solid at the back and not conceding is a big thing for a team with a capacity that we have in attack...it's difficult to keep a clean sheet against us as well, so guaranteed that we are not conceding, usually it means that we are going to get the three points,'' the Pirates coach said.
"I think right now we are second on the log in terms of scoring goals, behind Sundowns, very close, so if we keep this consistency in defence, then we will continue to do well."
Riveiro expects Bay to come to Orlando determined after seeing their relegation foes Cape Town Spurs beat fellow strugglers Royal AM midweek. "With Cape Town Spurs getting a victory (on Wednesday) , the situation at the bottom is getting tight, so Richards Bay will come here desperate and try to collect points,'' Riveiro noted.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has downplayed their chances of finishing second after reducing the gap between them and Stellenbosch to one point, suggesting Stellies were still favourites in this race.
Even so, Riveiro has promised that Bucs will pressurise the Cape Winelands side until the end. Third-placed Pirates beat Chippa United 2-0, courtesy of Tshegofatso Mabasa's brace, at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday. Mabasa now tops the scoring charts with 15 goals.
As second-placed Stellenbosch played a scoreless draw against AmaZulu at Danie Craven Stadium, the gap between them and Pirates is just one point now. Pirates welcome relegation-fighting Richards Bay under the Orlando Stadium lights tomorrow (8pm).
