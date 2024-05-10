Soccer

Chiefs, Usuthu slug it out for top-8 spot

Franco wary of out-of-form Amakhosi

10 May 2024 - 07:45
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco
Image: Shaun Roy

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco expects their game against fellow top-eight hopefuls Kaizer Chiefs to be a spectacle, implying Amakhosi are a force to be reckoned with even with their current poor form.

AmaZulu and Chiefs clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm). Usuthu head into Sunday's clash off the back of holding high-flying Stellenbosch to a goalless draw at Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday, while Chiefs also drew 2-all against TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium a day earlier.

"It's a massive game for us. Chiefs are a big team with top players, so we must be at our best. Facing Chiefs is always tough no matter what. I know they're in a bad moment but that doesn't mean it will be an easy game,'' Franco said.

"They  always attract big crowds even when they are playing away and we always play better at home, so that means the game will be very entertaining. It should be a spectacle as the grass also allows that at Moses Mabhida Stadium."

