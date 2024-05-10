Chiefs, Usuthu slug it out for top-8 spot

Franco is convinced that if his troops can emulate the display they put in at Stellies on Sunday, they will get something as they push to get into the top-eight. AmaZulu and Chiefs are separated by two points in position eight and 12 respectively on the DStv Premiership standings.
"We played really well today [on Wednesday against second-placed Stellies] but we were just unlucky not to score. However, we value the point. I am really optimistic that we can get something out of the Chiefs game if we can perform like this again.
"My players showed great character to fight like this against Stellenbosch, who're on the rise, so I hope we build on this performance and attitude,'' the Usuthu coach stated.
Meanwhile, Chiefs will be missing two of their first-choice centre-backs in Edmilson Dove and Given Msimango through suspensions. Dove was sent off against Galaxy on Tuesday, while Msimango will serve his last game after his red card against Mamelodi Sundowns last week Thursday.
Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Njabulo Ngcobo are expected to partner at the heart of Amakhosi rearguard.
Image: Shaun Roy
AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco expects their game against fellow top-eight hopefuls Kaizer Chiefs to be a spectacle, implying Amakhosi are a force to be reckoned with even with their current poor form.
AmaZulu and Chiefs clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm). Usuthu head into Sunday's clash off the back of holding high-flying Stellenbosch to a goalless draw at Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday, while Chiefs also drew 2-all against TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium a day earlier.
"It's a massive game for us. Chiefs are a big team with top players, so we must be at our best. Facing Chiefs is always tough no matter what. I know they're in a bad moment but that doesn't mean it will be an easy game,'' Franco said.
"They always attract big crowds even when they are playing away and we always play better at home, so that means the game will be very entertaining. It should be a spectacle as the grass also allows that at Moses Mabhida Stadium."
