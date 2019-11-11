SuperSport boost for SA at Afcon

The arrival of SuperSport United midfield pair, Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena, at the ongoing Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt has come as a

massive boost for SA.

Having missed Saturday's goalless Group B opener against Zambia because of club commitments, Mbule and Mokoena will be available for selection in SA's second pool encounter in Cairo tomorrow (5pm) against Ivory Coast, who beat Nigeria 1-0 in their opening game.

The Matsatsantsa duo joined the team yesterday, growing the number of players in camp from 15 to 17.

SuperSport were reluctant to release them until the window of international games opens.

While admitting they missed the players who were not released by their clubs against Zambia, SA coach David Notoane was pleased to see Mbule and Mokoena join the national side.