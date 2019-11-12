Low bail sets anti-abuse fight back

The release of an attempted rape accused on a R500 bail is a letdown of the fight against sexual and gender-based violence.

The man, who allegedly assaulted and tried to rape his 91-year-old mother two weeks ago, was granted bail by the Protea magistrate's court yesterday.

As part of his bail conditions, the man will be living with his wife at an alternative address, and he was warned not to contact the elderly woman until the matter has been finalised.

The 53-year-old was also ordered to contact the local police station and a relative when he wants to pick up his personal belongings from his mother's house.

The court is within its rights to grant whatever bail amount it deems fit for a suspect, however, in a country that faces a scourge of gender-based violence like ours, we expected the court to make it harder for the alleged abuser to leave prison.

Not so long ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised that laws will be amended to ensure that no bail was granted to alleged rapists and killers of women and children.

We understand that Ramaphosa's plan is still being implemented, we just wish the court had used this case to send a strong message to abusers or would-be offenders.