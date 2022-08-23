Convicted murderer and owner of Trillion Dollar Legacy investment scheme Sandile Kagiso Mantsoe has been linked to a R2m fraud case in Mpumalanga that resulted in about 180 people being defrauded.
Mantsoe, who was requisitioned from Bloemfontein prison where he is serving a 32-year sentence for the murder of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena in 2018, appeared before the Evander regional court in Mpumalanga on 180 charges of fraud on Monday.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgodi said the serious commercial crime Investigation unit linked him to an investment fraud case that was opened by one of 180 victims who was recruited to invest more than R2m for a higher return on investment.
“It is alleged that in December 2016, the accused visited various government offices including the department of justice, the municipal offices and department of education where he recruited about 180 investors…”
“It is further alleged that the accused did not make a payment to his clients as promised and the victim reported the matter at Evander police station on December 27 2016,” she said.
Karabo Mokoena’s jailed murderer linked to fraud case
Image: Supplied
GBV perpetrators, not victims, should be poster face of the crime
“The case was referred to the Hawks for a further probe. During investigation it was established that the accused was in Bloemfontein prison serving 35 years for the murder of his girlfriend, which occurred between 2018 and 2019.”
Mantsoe was convicted of the murder of Mokoena in 2019 after the woman's charred remains were found in an open field near Corlette Drive in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg.
He was also sentenced to two years in prison for assault, and another two years for defeating the ends of justice. The fraud case was postponed to September 27 for further investigation.
The provincial head of the Hawks, Maj-Gen Zodwa Mokoena welcomed the arrest.
She further warned the public to refrain from investing money with unscrupulous fraudsters, urging those who have already fallen victim to such scams to report their cases to the police.
