Murders highlight how Mzansi is failing women and children

As the country concludes its commemoration of the 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children on Tuesday, Sunday World recaps some of the cases that shocked the nation and made headlines in recent times.

While in some of these murders convictions were secured, there are some families that still have to find closure.

In April last year, 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena's life was cut short when she was killed by her lover, Sandile Mantsoe at his rented Sandton apartment. Mokoena's charred remains were found in a ditch in Lyndhurst, Johanneburg, after Mantsoe had doused her body with petrol and pool acid before setting it alight.

In May, Mantsoe was found guilty of the murder and assault and was sentenced to an effective 32 years in prison.

Earlier this month, four men convicted of the murder of Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius and the attempted murder of her friend, Cheslin Marsh, were sentenced to a combined 358 years' imprisonment by the Cape high court.

Cornelius and Marsh were accosted and kidnapped by a gang of men while they sat in her car in Stellenbosch.

Marsh was stoned, stabbed, and left for dead while the group drove Cornelius to a paintball range, where they raped and killed her. Marsh has since gone deaf in one ear and has dropped out of university.