Women still getting the short end of the stick

South African women are seemingly under siege as they are generally underpaid, under-represented and are likely to be killed by their intimate partners.

As the country marks Women's Day tomorrow, despite many strides and having one of the most progressive laws and policies on women empowerment and development, SA women still largely remain on the periphery in business, government and leadership in general.

Women are also at the forefront of the country's unemployment crisis, rising poverty levels and face violence even from those who are supposed to protect them.

It has been reported that more than one in five women experience physical violence, with femicide reportedly being five times higher than the global average in SA, according to gender activists.