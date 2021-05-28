GBV perpetrators, not victims, should be poster face of the crime

Deceased have no control of their portrayal

The world of celebrities can be filled with many rumours. Some are silly enough to be a joke between a favourite and their fans. Some are scandalous enough to result in lawsuits. Other rumours can be very damaging, while some have often broken a camel’s back and brought an issue left silent into the light.



With many rumours swirling around about domestic abuse between celebrities who dated in the 2000s with the potential to capsize their life, I couldn’t help but wonder whose careers are really on the line here – that of the wrongdoer or the person who forever becomes a survivor...